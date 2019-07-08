WWE News: Aleister Black Preview for Smackdown, Full Extreme Rules 2015 Tag Title Match, New Clip of Batista Training at PC

– WWE released a video promo featuring Aleister Black addressing the mystery man who knocked on his door. You can check out that promo clip below. Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown Live will reveal Black’s opponent at Extreme Rules.

– WWE released the full tag team title match from Extreme Rules 2015 featuring Cesaro and Tyson Kidd vs. The New Day. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new WWE 24 clip for the upcoming Batista special. The latest clip shows Batista’s training at the WWE Performance Center. You can check that clip out below.