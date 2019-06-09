wrestling / News

WWE News: Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Show Off Their Striking Workout, Top Instagram Photos Include The Rock and Peyton Royce

June 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Aleister Black NXT WWE 101718

– Sheamus released Episode 81 of his Celtic Warrior Workouts series. This week’s video featured fellow WWE Superstars Aleister Black and Zelina Vega showing off their striking workout routine. You can check out that video below.

WWE.com revealed its gallery with the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s picks include The Rock, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Bella. You can check some of those out below.

Just wrapped JUNGLE CRUISE, for DISNEY and had to shift major gears and to start filming season 5 of BALLERS for HBO. This series has been a helluva learning curve to produce and star in — but what will always matter most is you guys making us HBO’s #1 highest rated 30min show for years now. THANK YOU for rockin’ with us. I loved every minute of playing this character, “Spencer Strasmore” because we’re exactly one in the same. We look you directly in the eyes when we shake your hand. If we give our word to get something done – it gets done. If you cross us, we rip your jugular out. And there’s no problem that tequila (and maybe a few pills) can’t help fix 😈🥃 #ballers #season5 #hbo #RoyceDa65

In pizza we crust 🍕

