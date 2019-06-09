WWE News: Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Show Off Their Striking Workout, Top Instagram Photos Include The Rock and Peyton Royce

– Sheamus released Episode 81 of his Celtic Warrior Workouts series. This week’s video featured fellow WWE Superstars Aleister Black and Zelina Vega showing off their striking workout routine. You can check out that video below.

– WWE.com revealed its gallery with the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s picks include The Rock, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Bella. You can check some of those out below.