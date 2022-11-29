wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
Hear from #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE, @WWEAsuka & @AlexaBliss_WWE following #SurvivorSeries #WarGames! pic.twitter.com/3JSpGQcUb8
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022
– Candice LeRae picked up a big win on this week’s Raw as she faced off with Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL and got the win with a neckbreaker off the ropes:
.@CandiceLeRae looks for payback against @ImKingKota on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/WfQg03ve8W
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022
