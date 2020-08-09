wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Wishes Alexa Bliss Happy Birthday, Samoa Joe Plays Zombies Ate My Neighbors
August 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Happy birthday to Alexa Bliss, who turns 29 years old today. The WWE and WWE on FOX Twitter accounts posted to wish the former champion a happy birthday, with the WWE tweet referencing Bliss’ being targeted by The Fiend as of late on Smackdown:
Happy birthday to the one and only, @AlexaBliss_WWE! 🖤⚡️🖤⚡️🖤⚡️
We hope HE can't see this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/kDYrAOlXDa
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2020
Happy Birthday to SmackDown Superstar, @AlexaBliss_WWE! pic.twitter.com/dokbGhgQEh
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 9, 2020
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Samoa Joe and Xavier Woods playing some Zombies Ate My Neighbors:
