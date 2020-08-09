wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Wishes Alexa Bliss Happy Birthday, Samoa Joe Plays Zombies Ate My Neighbors

August 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WWE WrestleMania 34

– Happy birthday to Alexa Bliss, who turns 29 years old today. The WWE and WWE on FOX Twitter accounts posted to wish the former champion a happy birthday, with the WWE tweet referencing Bliss’ being targeted by The Fiend as of late on Smackdown:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Samoa Joe and Xavier Woods playing some Zombies Ate My Neighbors:

