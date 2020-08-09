WWE News: WWE Wishes Alexa Bliss Happy Birthday, Samoa Joe Plays Zombies Ate My Neighbors

– Happy birthday to Alexa Bliss, who turns 29 years old today. The WWE and WWE on FOX Twitter accounts posted to wish the former champion a happy birthday, with the WWE tweet referencing Bliss’ being targeted by The Fiend as of late on Smackdown:

Happy birthday to the one and only, @AlexaBliss_WWE! 🖤⚡️🖤⚡️🖤⚡️ We hope HE can't see this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/kDYrAOlXDa — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2020

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Samoa Joe and Xavier Woods playing some Zombies Ate My Neighbors: