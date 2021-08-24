WWE News: Alexa Bliss Confronts Charlotte Flair on Raw, Elias Is Out For a Title

– Charlotte Flair’s self-congratulatory segment on tonight’s WWE Raw got interrupted by Alexa Bliss. On tonight’s Raw, Flair came out and crowed about becoming a 12-time champion and talked about how she didn’t need friends, family, or anything else. Before she could leave though, Alexa came out with Lilly and said they just wanted to say hi. You can see the segment below:

– Elias appeared in a new vignette in which he said he was done conquering the world of entertainment and planned to become a champion: