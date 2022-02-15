wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Is ‘Cured’ On Raw, Bianca Belair To Enter Elimination Chamber Last

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Alexa Bliss is heading back to the ring, as she was “cured” on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE tonight’s show, Bliss had her final therapy session in which she was declared “cured” as long as she has Lilly around her.

Bliss was named as the final entrant in the women’s Elimination Chamber match to determine Becky Lynch’s opponent for WrestleMania 38.

– Bianca Belair won the right to enter the Elimination Chamber match last when she won a Gauntlet match on tonight’s show. Belair defeated Rhea Ripley at the end of the match to win:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading