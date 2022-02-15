WWE News: Alexa Bliss Is ‘Cured’ On Raw, Bianca Belair To Enter Elimination Chamber Last

– Alexa Bliss is heading back to the ring, as she was “cured” on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE tonight’s show, Bliss had her final therapy session in which she was declared “cured” as long as she has Lilly around her.

Bliss was named as the final entrant in the women’s Elimination Chamber match to determine Becky Lynch’s opponent for WrestleMania 38.

The spirit of Lilly lives on … and @AlexaBliss_WWE knows what her next chapter is. She's the final entrant in this Saturday's #EliminationChamber Match! #WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zE8N54mPyW — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022

– Bianca Belair won the right to enter the Elimination Chamber match last when she won a Gauntlet match on tonight’s show. Belair defeated Rhea Ripley at the end of the match to win: