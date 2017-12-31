WWE News: Alexa Bliss Thinks About Elias as Her Mixed Match Challenge Series Partner, Brie Bella Shows Off Her Makeup Look for New Years, and Pete Dunne Looks Back at His 2017

– WWE released a video of Alexa Bliss talking to Nia Jax about potential partners for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge series, which debuts on Facebook Watch on January 16. After Nia Jax asked Alexa Bliss about who she wants as a partner, Bliss said she hadn’t really thought about it. Then Elias comes up to him while playing his guitar. She said, “maybe,” with regards to Elias.

– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a new BellaGlam video showing Brie Bella with Zack Phoenix getting her Near Years Eve makeup look. You can check out the new BellaGlam video below.

– Pete Dunne posted the following tweet, looking back at a very successful year for him.