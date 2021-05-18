wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Creeps Out Natalya & Tamina, Drew Gulak & Angel Garza Battle Again

May 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss

– Alexa Bliss spoke with the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Raw, leaving them feel a little creeped out. You can see the segment below, which saw Natalya and Tamina appear on Bliss’ playground with Lilly present and watching:

– WWE posted a clip from the latest match between Drew Gulak and Angel Garza from Raw, which saw Garza pick up the win again:

Alexa Bliss, Angel Garza, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

