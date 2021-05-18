wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Creeps Out Natalya & Tamina, Drew Gulak & Angel Garza Battle Again
May 18, 2021 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss spoke with the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Raw, leaving them feel a little creeped out. You can see the segment below, which saw Natalya and Tamina appear on Bliss’ playground with Lilly present and watching:
– WWE posted a clip from the latest match between Drew Gulak and Angel Garza from Raw, which saw Garza pick up the win again:
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Doesn’t Want To Share the Screen With Her Dad Anymore
- Batista Reacts To Criticism Over Zombies At WWE Wrestlemania Backlash: ‘Shouldn’t You Be Tweeting Vince?’
- Kurt Angle Recalls Sending Threatening Messages To Vince McMahon In 2006, Winning IWGP Title From Brock Lesnar
- Backstage Update on Don Callis in Impact Wrestling, Role Reportedly Changing in Company