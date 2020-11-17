wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Gets New Theme and Attacks John Morrison, Lana Goes Through Table #9
– Alexa Bliss’ theme music got a very Fiend-esque flavor this week, as she came out to a remixed version of her song. You can see a clip below of Bliss coming out to a more sinister version of her theme to address Miz & John Morrison. Later in the segment she leapt from the steps onto Morrison, tackling him over the guardrail:
– Hey, guess what Lana did this week? Yep, she went through another table courtesy of Nia Jax. You can see the clip of the moment below:
– Discussing the top 10 Survivor Series teams in WWE history.
