WWE Announces Alexa Bliss’ Playground Segment For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will welcome in new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina for an Alexa’s Playground segment on tonight’s RAW. Natalya and Tamina captured the titles on last week’s edition of SmackDown, defeating former champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

