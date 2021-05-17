wrestling / News
WWE Announces Alexa Bliss’ Playground Segment For Tonight’s RAW
WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will welcome in new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina for an Alexa’s Playground segment on tonight’s RAW. Natalya and Tamina captured the titles on last week’s edition of SmackDown, defeating former champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the Alexa’s Playground segment for RAW:
At WrestleMania Backlash, Natalya & Tamina took their place on the top of the mountain when they overcame the dominant Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax to become the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!
Tonight, the new titleholder tandem will travel from their moment of glory right into the twisted darkness of Alexa’s Playground. For weeks, Little Miss Bliss (or more specifically her friend Lilly) has set her demented gaze on an unknown Superstar, going so far as to get an up-close look at the Six-Women’s Tag Team Match last week on the red brand. What, if anything, is her interest in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions? Will the subject of her interest finally be revealed?
Don’t miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.
