WWE News: Alexa Bliss Mind Controls Reginald On Raw, Mustafa Ali Gives Mansoor Advice
– Alexa Bliss’ powers of mind control continued on Monday’s Raw, as she used them against Reginald. During Bliss and Nikki Cross’ match with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Bliss used her psychic powers to control Reginald, trying to make him slap Jax. While Reginald’s assumed training from Professor X was strong enough for him to break the telepathic hold, the distraction still allowed Bliss and Cross to win:
– Mustafa Ali stopped by backstage to give Mansoor some advice after the Raw newcomer had an odd encounter with Jaxson Ryker, as you can see below:
Next week, @JaxsonRykerWWE gets @IAmEliasWWE in a #StrapMatch, and he can't help but share his excitement with @KSAMANNY.@AliWWE, on the other hand… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/F0YXSjjqT5
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
