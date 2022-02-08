wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Makes Therapy Progress on Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens Beat RK-Bro
– Alexa Bliss (kind of) made new steps in therapy in her quest to get back on WWE Raw tonight. Monday night’s episode saw Bliss give Lilly back to the therapist in the first of two segments, which left her emotional though she didn’t get violent.
Later in the show, we saw a second segment where she talked about how she has been working on controlling her anger and when she got cut off several times throughout her day, she stayed in control (though she did unleash some violence in the process):
The separation anxiety is real…#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/3rCGcWGM3A
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
Goodbye Lilly… 🥺🥺🥺@AlexaBliss_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TAXop5yAMF
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
"I threw her down aisle three and whacked her with a loaf of bread…"
Looks like there's some more work to do, @AlexaBliss_WWE. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pTkljMcKE6
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
😈 @AlexaBliss_WWE is all about controlling her anger now. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cUurL5ZLzh
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
– The main event of tonight’s Raw saw RK-Bro battle Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins after Owens attacked Riddle during his solo match with Rollins. Owens and Rollins ultimately picked up the win:
WOAH!!!@WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RuRllG2z8c
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
.@SuperKingofBros always has a knack to do that! 😲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MOWmpZUY1h
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
Best to leave the ring when that music hits, @FightOwensFight…
RKO!!!#WWERaw @RandyOrton @SuperKingOfBros @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/q6hUoLji50
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
RKO for @FightOwensFight after getting involved in this match on #WWERaw!@RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/qjl2gTw1Oq
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
NOW HOLD ON A MINUTE……@WWERollins @RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PQykwhoapf
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
We've got ourselves a TAG TEAM MATCH on #WWERaw as @FightOwensFight & @WWERollins go two-on-two with @SuperKingofBros & #TheViper @RandyOrton!
Now you better believe that… pic.twitter.com/kPPvnsLItP
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
It's double duty for @FightOwensFight tonight on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/o8ejmogZ7J
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
#RKBro is getting it together just fine as @RandyOrton & @SuperKingOfBros take it to the team of @WWERollins & @FightOwensFight in this #WWERaw main event! pic.twitter.com/hxE8ZY7rnC
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
The team of @FightOwensFight & @WWERollins defeated #RKBro on #WWERaw!!! pic.twitter.com/2nPoSQsdxD
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
