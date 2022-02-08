wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Makes Therapy Progress on Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens Beat RK-Bro

February 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Alexa Bliss (kind of) made new steps in therapy in her quest to get back on WWE Raw tonight. Monday night’s episode saw Bliss give Lilly back to the therapist in the first of two segments, which left her emotional though she didn’t get violent.

Later in the show, we saw a second segment where she talked about how she has been working on controlling her anger and when she got cut off several times throughout her day, she stayed in control (though she did unleash some violence in the process):

– The main event of tonight’s Raw saw RK-Bro battle Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins after Owens attacked Riddle during his solo match with Rollins. Owens and Rollins ultimately picked up the win:

