WWE News: Alexa Bliss Makes Therapy Progress on Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens Beat RK-Bro

– Alexa Bliss (kind of) made new steps in therapy in her quest to get back on WWE Raw tonight. Monday night’s episode saw Bliss give Lilly back to the therapist in the first of two segments, which left her emotional though she didn’t get violent.

Later in the show, we saw a second segment where she talked about how she has been working on controlling her anger and when she got cut off several times throughout her day, she stayed in control (though she did unleash some violence in the process):

"I threw her down aisle three and whacked her with a loaf of bread…" Looks like there's some more work to do, @AlexaBliss_WWE. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pTkljMcKE6 — WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022

– The main event of tonight’s Raw saw RK-Bro battle Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins after Owens attacked Riddle during his solo match with Rollins. Owens and Rollins ultimately picked up the win: