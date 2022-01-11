wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Goes to Therapy On Raw, Grayson Waller Attacks AJ Styles

January 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw

– Alexa Bliss’ road back to Raw began with therapy on tonight’s episode of the show. A segment aired on Monday’s show with Bliss discussing Lilly’s destruction at the hands of Charlotte Flair, as you can see below:

– Tonight’s show also saw Grayson Waller appear ahead of his match with AJ Styles on this week’s NXT. Waller came out to attack Styles during his bout with Austin Theory:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Grayson Waller, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading