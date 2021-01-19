WWE News: Alexa Bliss Unveils New Persona During Match With Asuka, Charlotte vs. Peyton Royce Clip

– Alexa Bliss unveiled a new persona in the main event of Raw and used it to get past Asuka. During Monday’s show, Bliss changed into a dark, Fiend-like version of herself during the match with the Raw Women’s Champion and picked up the win. Highlights are below:

– WWE also posted a clip from Charlotte Flair vs. Peyton Royce, which saw Flair get the win with the Figure Eight: