wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Unveils New Persona During Match With Asuka, Charlotte vs. Peyton Royce Clip
January 19, 2021 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss unveiled a new persona in the main event of Raw and used it to get past Asuka. During Monday’s show, Bliss changed into a dark, Fiend-like version of herself during the match with the Raw Women’s Champion and picked up the win. Highlights are below:
– WWE also posted a clip from Charlotte Flair vs. Peyton Royce, which saw Flair get the win with the Figure Eight:
