UPDATED: Details On WWE’s ‘All Hands on Deck’ Meeting About Vince McMahon Retirement

UPDATE: A new report has some details on the “all hands on deck” meeting that took place at Smackdown after Vince McMahon retired. According to PWInsider, the meeting was held virtually (Fightful Select reports it was via Zoom) and that it was a short “rah rah meeting.”

It was said in the meeting that Vince McMahon is “irreplaceable” but that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would be guiding the company’s course moving forward.

ORIGINAL: WWE is holding an “all hands on deck” meeting this afternoon following the announcement that Vince McMahon is retiring from the company. PWInsider reports that the company informed their talent the meeting will be taking place at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.

The meeting comes after McMahon announced his retirement from the company on Friday afternoon, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan named co-CEOs. McMahon is reportedly no longer officially involved in creative and is not at tonight’s Smackdown, where Bruce Pritchard and Kevin Dunn will be running point while Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan will also be in attendance.