WWE Allegedly Hoping To Have More Fans For Wrestlemania Than The Super Bowl

As we previously reported, WWE will hold Wrestlemania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and 11. It will be the first event with fans for the company in thirteen months. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the WWE is keeping a close eye on this year’s Super Bowl on February 7, as it will be held in the same venue and WWE wants to have a larger attendance.

The NFL will have limited seating for the game. In the past, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had 15,000 capacity for their home games this past year at the Stadium. WWE is likely going to try to do a similar number or higher than whatever the Super Bowl does, although they always inflate their own attendance announcement. Because of the size of the WWE stage, even if you add seats on the ground, it will likely have about 5,000 fewer people than the NFL. But WWE usually exaggerates between 7,000 and 20,000 higher than actual attendance depending on the year.

It was noted that NJPW gave numbers that were exaggerated to be lower when Wrestle Kingdom was held in the Tokyo Dome, believing they would look better with smaller numbers due to the pandemic. Given today’s climate, bragging about a higher attendance than the Super Bowl may be in poor taste.

The belief is that WWE wants to have 30,000 people in the building for both nights. If the Super Bowl has more, WWE will let in more. The shows will likely go on for four-and-a-half hours, starting at 5:30 and ending at 10 PM. This contradicts reports from earlier in the week, which said each night will be three hours and WWE wanted 25,000 fans per show.

Attendance could be affected by a travel quarantine, but it usually draws 15,000 to 26,000 from the local market alone so this may not be likely.