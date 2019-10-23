WWE Allegedly Made Fans Cover AEW Merchandise In Order to Attend Raw

– This isn’t the first time we’ve been down this road, so take it with a grain of salt, but reports claim WWE made fans cover up AEW branding before they could be on Raw. WZ’s John Clark was in attendance at the show and said that WWE officials told those audience members near the stage or entryway that, as they would be showing up on WWE, they would be kicked out if they put up an AEW T-shirt or sign.

Wrestling Inc also has a separate report from a fan who said that he was allowed in with an AEW shirt on, but was required to wear a friend’s sweater in order to cover it up.

The reports come after it was reported in January that fans wearing AEW merchandise were not allowed to enter a Smackdown taping with the shirts on. That report was seemingly contradicted at the time by several people on social media who claimed that the arena allowed fans through wearing merchandise from AEW.

At this time, there do not appear to be any similar statements contradicting the new reports.