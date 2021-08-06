WWE Allegedly Pushed For Media Outlets To Cover AEW-Dominos Story

Last week, it was reported that Domino’s was not happy about Nick Gage cutting open Chris Jericho with a pizza cutter on AEW Dynamite (which was then immediately followed by a Domino’s commercial). While the company said that they were “assessing our advertising presence” on the show, it had been reported that they were considering pulling ads as a result of the spot.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, after the story was initially published on July 29 through Front Office Sports, some media reporters suspected that WWE planted the story. While there is no evidence that this is the case, WWE was at least trying to get more media outlets to cover it, as Voices of Wrestling noted on their Twitter.

They wrote: “I don’t know about that, but they have been calling journalists in hopes the story picks up steam. So far, it hasn’t. Nor has any advertiser (including Dominos) pulled any money off the table as far as we know. Sure feels like all of this will amount to nothing.”

David Bixenspan of Babyface v. Heel added that a screenshot was obtained by them (under the condition of anonymity) that a reporter said that WWE contacted them about writing an article on the AEW/Domino’s story. The Observer also said to have seen it, but it could not be published as the reporter isn’t someone who normally covers wrestling and didn’t want to be outed.

While there was concern in AEW that Domino’s would pull their ads, they have not done so at this time, or at least haven’t said so publicly. TNT was also told in advance what would happen with the match and were “okay with it.”

The initial article suggested that AEW’s bloody matches “have turned off some fans and critics, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.” It was later edited to include the ratings for that week’s episode, which contradicted their earlier claim.