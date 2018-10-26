WWE Allegedly Tried To Keep Rey Mysterio Off Chris Jericho’s Cruise

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc), WWE tried to keep Rey Mysterio from going on Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise, which begins its voyage this weekend. Mysterio told them about the cruise as a pre-existing commitment when he signed a new contract. He said he wouldn’t be wrestling, just visiting as a guest. WWE reportedly still tried to keep that from happening.

Mysterio is not booked for any live events this weekend, but is advertised for Tuesday’s Smackdown tapings in Atlanta. The cruise won’t end until the next day, but it’s possible that Mysterio could leave a day early when it lands in the Bahamas on Monday.