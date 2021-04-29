WWE Almost Had a Hornswoggle Match On One Of The Saudi Arabia Shows

Fightful Select reports that at one point, a match was considered for one of the WWE shows in Saudi Arabia that would have featured Hornswoggle. The match was so far along in development at one point that Robbie ‘The Giant’ Araujo was flown to the country and not used. Araujo previously appeared for WWE as “JB-Elf” and also appeared for Micro Championship Wrestling.

Talent also said that there were rumors the General Sports Authority wanted wrestlers on the show who had passed away a long time ago.

Hornswoggle did appear for the Greatest Royal Rumble, entering the titular match at #12 before getting eliminated by Tony Nese.