WWE Alum Sandy Beach Undergoes Quadruple Bypass Surgery After Heart Attack

– The former Sandy Beach from WWE underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery after having a heart attack last week. PWInsider reports that Rick Allen, who worked as Beach for a few stints in the late 1980s and early 1990s as well as UWF, AJPW and more, drove himself to the hospital where he underwent the surgery. Allen was apparently told if he hadn’t driven himself, he may not have survived.

The 56 year-old former wrestler retired in the 1990s and is a security professional trainer. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him on a quick and full recovery.