WWE Alumna Serena Deeb Debuting On Tonight’s Dynamite (Video)
September 2, 2020
A member of the Straight Edge Society is heading to AEW to compete on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. During the pre-show for tonight’s Dynamite, which you can see below, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez announced that Serena Deeb will be facing Thunder Rosa on tonight’s episode, marking both womens’ in-ring debuts for AEW.
Deeb, who is best known for his time in the Straight Edge Society, was working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center before the company’s big set of releases in April.
