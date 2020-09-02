wrestling / News

WWE Alumna Serena Deeb Debuting On Tonight’s Dynamite (Video)

September 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Serena Deeb Mae Young Classic

A member of the Straight Edge Society is heading to AEW to compete on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. During the pre-show for tonight’s Dynamite, which you can see below, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez announced that Serena Deeb will be facing Thunder Rosa on tonight’s episode, marking both womens’ in-ring debuts for AEW.

Deeb, who is best known for his time in the Straight Edge Society, was working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center before the company’s big set of releases in April.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Serena Deeb, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading