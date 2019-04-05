WWE Alumnus Backstage at NXT Takeover: New York

– A former WWE alumnus has stopped by his first WWE event in years in NXT Takeover: New York. PWInsider reports that Taz is backstage at the show, which is taking place in Brooklyn, his hometown. There is, of course, always an outside chance he does something on the show.

Taz has not been backstage at a WWE event in quite some time. He has a special live episode of The Taz Show airing immediately after WrestleMania 35.