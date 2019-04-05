wrestling / News
WWE Alumnus Backstage at NXT Takeover: New York
April 5, 2019 | Posted by
– A former WWE alumnus has stopped by his first WWE event in years in NXT Takeover: New York. PWInsider reports that Taz is backstage at the show, which is taking place in Brooklyn, his hometown. There is, of course, always an outside chance he does something on the show.
Taz has not been backstage at a WWE event in quite some time. He has a special live episode of The Taz Show airing immediately after WrestleMania 35.
More Trending Stories
- Eli Drake Reveals That Almost Returning to NXT In 2015 Led To Him Getting Six-Figure Contract From Impact Wrestling
- David Starr Quits wXw, Says WWE Has Ruined Independent Wrestling, Bashes WALTER For Working With ‘Evil Corporation’ WWE
- WWE Has New Title Belts Finished, May Debut Them At WrestleMania 35
- Eric Bischoff on John Oliver’s WWE Piece: ‘It Drew Blood’