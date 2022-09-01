WWE Alum Bull Buchanan Set To Be at Performance Center Next Week

Former WWE star Bull Buchanan is headed to the Performance Center next week and could conceivably appear on TV. PWInsider reports that Buchanan is set to be at the PC all next week. Buchanan is the father of NXT star Brooks Jensen and while it is not in any way confirmed, it is at least possible that he could make an appearance on NXT TV related to his son.

Buchanan was last seen on WWE TV back in November of 2011 as part of a “John Cena, This Is Your Life” segment featuring Mick Foley. He had a run on the main roster as a partner for the Big Bossman and then a member of Right to Censor before he was eventually paired with Cena as “B-Squared.” He was released from WWE in 2003 and following that, he worked in Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW before retiring from the ring in 2014.