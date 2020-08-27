wrestling / News
WWE News: Amale Plans To Lead a Revolution in NXT UK, Timothy Thatcher Confronts Damien Priest
August 26, 2020 | Posted by
– New WWE NXT signee Amale is looking to lead a revolution in NXT UK. WWE posted a video of Amale, the first ever French female to sign with WWE, discussing her goals for the brand:
– WWE also posted video of Timothy Thatcher confronting Damian Priest on tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- First Baby Photos For The Bella Twins’ Sons, Names Revealed
- Natalie Eva Marie on Vince McMahon Being Her Biggest Supporter, How Her 2017 WWE Exit Was a Mutual Decision
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome