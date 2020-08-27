wrestling / News

WWE News: Amale Plans To Lead a Revolution in NXT UK, Timothy Thatcher Confronts Damien Priest

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Amale

– New WWE NXT signee Amale is looking to lead a revolution in NXT UK. WWE posted a video of Amale, the first ever French female to sign with WWE, discussing her goals for the brand:

– WWE also posted video of Timothy Thatcher confronting Damian Priest on tonight’s show:

