WWE News: Amir Jordan Highlighted for UK Tournament, Injury Angle for Alexa Bliss and Natalya

– WWE has released a new video showcasing Amir Jordan, who will be taking part in the upcoming WWE UK Tournament in London, England. You can check out that video for the latest UK Tournament competitor in the player below.

Jordan stated in the video: “My in-ring style is a mix of high-flying and traditional British wrestling, and that comes from the training I’ve received. I’ve trained with Marty Jones in the United Kingdom and learned a lot of the classical British style. I’ve been out in Canada to train with Lance Storm and that gave me a good basis of fundamentals, in terms of foundation, and you bring my flair & my character into that, it’s definitely something that people won’t have seen before, and I think I’ll surprise a lot of people in this tournament. A lot of people may not know who I am but they’ve never seen anyone like me before in the WWE Universe.”

– It appears WWE is running an injury angle for Alexa Bliss and Natalya ahead of Money in the Bank Per WWE.com, Bliss may have suffered a hamstring injury during this week’s edition of Raw, where she walked out on Ember Moon and Sasha Banks during a match with The Riott Squad. The website also noted that Natalya tweaked her knee during her loss to Raw women’s champion Nia Jax. Later during the show, Natalya was shown using crutches during a backstage segment with Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey.