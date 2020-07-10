WWE and AEW Are Up For Emmy Award Nominations This Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that one reader who is an Emmy Award voter revealed that WWE RAW, WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite were up for nomination this year in the ‘Outstanding Structured Reality Program’ category.

RAW’s description reads: “Raw delivers live, edge-of-your-seat action, larger-than-life characters and unpredictable drama for three hours every Monday night.”

Smackdown’s reads: “For more than 20 years and with more than 1,000 episodes, Smackdown has showcased WWE’s top Superstars and created countless memorable moments.”

Meanwhile, Dynamite has the following description: “AEW is a global wrestling league featuring a world class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, giving fans the first new wrestling experience in 20 years. AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley.“