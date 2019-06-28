WWE and AEW Interested in LAX Once Their Impact Contracts Expire

– LAX could find themselves in a prime negotiating position when their contracts expire soon. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter when the team’s contract expires later this summer, there is interest from both AEW and WWE in bringing them on board.

LAX has become increasingly valuable to Impact over the past several months and has been used in a prominent position. AEW wants to bring them in for their tag team division, while WWE has been interested in signing up everyone with value as of late. Impact has reportedly made signing the team a top priority for them.