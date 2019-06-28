wrestling / News
WWE and AEW Interested in LAX Once Their Impact Contracts Expire
June 27, 2019 | Posted by
– LAX could find themselves in a prime negotiating position when their contracts expire soon. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter when the team’s contract expires later this summer, there is interest from both AEW and WWE in bringing them on board.
LAX has become increasingly valuable to Impact over the past several months and has been used in a prominent position. AEW wants to bring them in for their tag team division, while WWE has been interested in signing up everyone with value as of late. Impact has reportedly made signing the team a top priority for them.
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Vince McMahon’s Possible Thinking For Streaming EVOLVE Show On Same Day As AEW Fight for the Fallen
- Details On How Much FOX Spends Promoting WWE vs. How Much TNT Spends Promoting AEW
- Mark Henry Recalls Threatening Shawn Michaels Backstage After Crutches Prank, How Vince McMahon Reacted To It
- Paul Heyman on Convincing Vince McMahon to Let Him Enter to CM Punk’s Music on Raw in Chicago, How the Segment Came About, and If Punk Knew About It