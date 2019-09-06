WWE and AEW Selling Tickets In Charlotte and Chicago At The Same Time

You don’t have to wait until October for WWE and AEW to go head to head, because they’re doing it right now as you read this. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both companies are currently selling tickets for events in Chicago and Charlotte. The WWE’s Chicago events even fall not long before AEW’s next event in the city.

WWE is set to hold Clash of Champions on September 15 at the Spectrum Arena in Charlotte. The venue is set up for 9,500 seats, which takes away around 80% of the upper deck. So far, 8,000 seats have been sold. AEW, meanwhile, is set to run the smaller Bojangles Arena on November 6, which is the old Charlotte Coliseum from the Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling days. It is expected to be set up for 7,500 seats. Tickets for that go on sale today.

Meanwhile, AEW announced last week that they are returning to Chicago during Thanksgiving weekend for a TV taping on November 27, the night before Thanksgiving at the Sears Centre. After announcing the date, AEW has already sold 4,000 tickets. WWE has four shows in Chicago at the Allstate Arena that same week, with Smackdown (November 22), NXT Takeover (November 23), Survivor Series (November 24) and RAW (November 25). All four shows have sold well. Survivor Series is likely to sell out, which would be 12,000 tickets. The other three should sell between 8,500 an 9,000.