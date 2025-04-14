WWE And Glow Inspired Dishes To Be Offered At Netflix Vegas ‘Dining Experience’

Netflix and MGM Grand Hotel & Casino have teamed up to create NETFLIX BITES, a unique “dining experience.” This restaurant features a menu inspired by popular Netflix shows, including a nod to WWE Raw and the fan-favorite series GLOW.

Diners can enjoy themed dishes such as the “WWE Smashburger,” described as an “Oklahoma-style onion smashed double-patty mania” with pickles, American cheese, and royal sauce on a brioche bun. Another highlight is the “Gorgeous Ladies” Disco Fries, a playful take on poutine featuring fries, cheese curds, and gravy.

NETFLIX BITES operates daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays, with extended hours until 12:00 AM on Fridays and Saturdays. Breakfast and lunch are served daily from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM, while dinner is available from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Sundays through Thursdays, and from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM on Fridays and Saturdays.

This offers fans a chance to taste their favorite shows in a memorable culinary setting.