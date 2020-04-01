WWE And Good Humor Launching WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches

WWE has sent us a press release announcing the launch of new WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches with Good Humor. The sandwiches include designs with WWE Superstars John Cena, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch, as well as ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. You can also find GIFS featuring the sandwiches here.

Good Humor WWE Cookie Sandwiches are a modern twist on the original Good Humor WWE Ice Cream Bars (an ice cream truck favorite known as the champion of ice cream bars).

A creamy frozen vanilla frozen dairy dessert base packed between two vanilla wafers, each Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich spotlights one of four WWE Superstars: John Cena, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Hall-of-Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches are available for a suggested retail price of $3.00-5.29 in major retailers nationwide.

Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches are rolling out to on-demand delivery in major markets now via The Ice Cream Shop on UberEats, Postmates, Doordash, and Grubhub platforms. The Ice Cream Shop is a digital shop available via delivery platforms that allows people to order their favorite ice cream products for on-demand delivery the same way they would from any other restaurant available on the apps.