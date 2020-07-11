WWE and Mattel Will Have A Panel at San Diego Comic Con

It was announced today that WWE and Mattel will have a panel for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which will stream online due to the pandemic.

The panel happens on July 23 at 3 PM ET and is called “MMattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel.”

Here’s a description: “The superstars of WWE and the Mattel action figure design team reveal the most exciting, authentic, upcoming WWE figure releases. Moderated by “The Last Professional Broadcaster” Sam Roberts, the panel features Mattel Elite Squad members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer, and WWE superstars Edge, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Ricochet!“