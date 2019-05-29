WWE and Nestle Announce Nestle Waters Challenge

WWE and Nestle have announced the new Nestle Waters challenge, which continues from the success of the ‘Choose Water’ campaign from last year. Here’s a press release:

NESTLÉ WATERS NORTH AMERICA AND WWE ANNOUNCE NESTLÉ WATERS CHALLENGE

Social Media Challenge Encourages Families To Make Healthy Lifestyle Choices

Stamford, Conn., (May 29, 2019) – Following the success of last year’s “Choose Water” campaign, Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the 2019 Nestlé Waters Challenge, which encourages Americans to live healthier lifestyles. The Nestlé Waters Challenge kicks off with a sweepstakes that inspires individuals and families to share the simple steps they are taking towards making healthy beverage, food and lifestyle decisions.

Sweepstakes Details:

Participants can enter by following WWE on Twitter (@WWE) or Instagram (@WWE) and tweeting or posting a message using #NestleWatersChallenge and #Sweepstakes or by signing up at www.wwe.com/nestlewaterschallenge.

The #NestleWatersChallenge will be open through July 14, 2019.

One winner from the sweepstakes will receive a trip for four to WWE SummerSlam at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, August 11.

The prize package will include four tickets to SummerSlam, roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for three nights.

WWE and Nestlé Waters North America will release co-branded digital videos, featuring WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair®, Natalya® and Titus O’Neil®, and WWE announcer Charly Caruso®, who is also a personal trainer. The videos will challenge WWE fans to show the various ways they are making healthy choices, and will be distributed across WWE’s and Nestlé Waters North America’s digital and social media platforms.

“At Nestlé Waters North America, we are passionate about encouraging families to choose water – whether it’s tap, filtered or bottled,” said Tara Carraro, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Nestlé Waters North America. “With this year’s challenge, we hope to continue inspiring families to drink more water when they see their favorite WWE Superstars, who are role models to kids around the world, choose water for themselves.”

“WWE is thrilled to announce this year’s joint campaign with Nestlé Waters North America, which encourages our fans to promote and share their healthy lifestyles,” said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Head of International. “This integrated partnership will provide Nestlé Waters North America the opportunity to leverage the massive appeal of our WWE Superstars who are passionate about health and wellness, while passing along key messages about healthy living to the WWE Universe.”

Nestlé Waters North America’s purpose is to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. NWNA helps Americans lead healthier lives by encouraging individuals and families to choose water, whether consumed in a glass, bottle or reusable container. A 2015 survey by Nestlé Waters North America brand Nestlé® Pure Life® showed that 97% of moms believe one healthy choice leads to another. Yet, moms struggle the most with getting kids to drink enough water (38%), and 52% of moms regularly remind their kids to drink water.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one entry per method of entry per day. Must be 21+ and a resident of 48 contiguous U.S. States or D.C. (excludes AK, HI and PR). Sweepstakes begins 5/27/19 and ends 7/14/19. Void where prohibited. For official sweepstakes rules, please see www.wwe.com/nestlewaterschallenge.