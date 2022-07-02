WWE and On Location Partner for Fan Event at Topgolf Las Vegas

– WWE and On Location partnered for a Topgolf event last night in Las Vegas ahead of today’s WWE Money in the Bank event. WWE and On Location hosted 20 fans at Topgolf Las Vegas in the Chairman’s Suite. Talent in attendance included Carmella, Corey Graves, Titus O’Neil, and Austin Theory. Here’s the full press release (h/t Fightful):

Leading up to WWE’s Money In the Bank Event tonight in Las Vegas, On Location, the official hospitality provider of WWE, hosted a star-studded event at Topgolf in Las Vegas. A group of 20 fans received the experience of a lifetime during an intimate, exclusive event at the Chairman’s Suite with premium food and bar service and one-on-one interaction with WWE Superstar Carmella, WWE Superstar and Raw announcer Corey Graves, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, and current United States Champion Theory.

These packages are the most premium in all of sports entertainment and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look that was never truly available before. The first-ever WWE and On Location activation was at Hell in a Cell in Chicago. More info on current on-sales below.

Additional notes about the partnership:

* On Location is the only place to receive exclusive hospitality packages for Premium Live Events.

* Some other perks that fans who purchased the On Location fans have received:

* Ringside ticket and commemorative chair

* Dedicated private arena entrance

* Exclusive souvenir and merchandise gifts

* All-inclusive food and beverage pre-show party with Superstars in attendance

* Intimate pre-show meet and greet opportunities

* Photo moment ringside

Next up is SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville! Fans can check out the On Location packages for the biggest summer event here: https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/summerslam-tickets

Other On Location packages currently on sale:

* Extreme Rules on October 8 in Philadelphia: https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/extreme-rules-tickets

* Survivor Series on November 26 in Boston: https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/survivor-series-tickets