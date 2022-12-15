wrestling / News

WWE and Sony Sports Network Launch Ad Campaign for India

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– The Sony Sports Networks has launched a new WWE ad campaign, “WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment. The campaign features a new commercial with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, which you can see below. The ad campaign features McIntyre foiling a bank robbery.

As previously reported, WWE is also planning a return to India for a live event at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

