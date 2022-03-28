WWE and The Ringer Teaming Up For New Podcast Series ‘The Book of Wrestling’

The Ringer has announced a new podcast series with WWE called ‘The Book of Wrestling’, a new 25-part event looking at the catchphrases of the Attitude Era. It will launch on April 4, with new episodes debuting every week day for five weeks. It will be hosted by David Shoemaker.

The announcement reads: Based off of Bill Simmons’s highly popular book, which evolved into a podcast, the Book of theme has established a brand that is known to fans. This theme focuses on the history of a sport and the people who have defined that history. The Attitude Era is one of the most celebrated in WWE history, and the catchphrases that helped define it live in the memory of every fan. This show looks to tell the stories behind those words and sounds that propelled wrestling to new heights. Each episode will focus on one catchphrase, with David Shoemaker serving as the host. He will set up the story, use audio to help bring the story to life, and talk to the people who either played a part in the creation of the catchphrase, or were there to witness its impact on the wrestling community.