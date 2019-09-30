WWE and The Rock Still Working On Deal For Him To Appear At Smackdown

According to F4WOnline, the reason that WWE has not announced The Rock for Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which will serve as the 20th anniversary of the show, is because they have yet to work a deal with him yet. The two parties are working on a deal and whether or not he will show up depends on his schedule. WWE isn’t holding off on an announcement as a way to keep it as a surprise, but because it likely won’t be confirmed until the last minute.