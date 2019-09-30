wrestling / News
WWE and The Rock Still Working On Deal For Him To Appear At Smackdown
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
According to F4WOnline, the reason that WWE has not announced The Rock for Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which will serve as the 20th anniversary of the show, is because they have yet to work a deal with him yet. The two parties are working on a deal and whether or not he will show up depends on his schedule. WWE isn’t holding off on an announcement as a way to keep it as a surprise, but because it likely won’t be confirmed until the last minute.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Why WCW Never Ran a UK-Only PPV Show Similar to WWE
- Matt Hardy Explains the Inspiration For His ‘You Don’t Understand’ Videos, Wants to Bring Back Elements of Matt Version 1
- Booker T Claims He Knows ‘Nothing’ About FOX Sports Bringing in CM Punk, Says Punk Would be Welcomed Back
- Revolution Pro Referee Incident Led to WWE Pulling Talent from Southside Wrestling Show