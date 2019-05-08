WWE and TNA Alumnus Matt Morgan Voted Mayor of Longwood, Florida

– Another wrestler has a mayoral office, as WWE and TNA alumnus Matt Morgan is now the mayor of Longwood, Florida. Orlando Weekly reports that Morgan, who was a city commissioner since 2017, was voted into the mayor’s office by the city’s commissioners.

Longwood is one of the Florida cities which allow their commissioners to pick a new mayor each year and Morgan was unanimously voted in. He a former Impact World Tag Team Champion and had a run in WWE from 2002 to 2005, and previously served Longwood as a deputy mayor.

Morgan told the outlet, “I am humbled and grateful to my fellow commissioners for believing in me. Thank you [former Longwood mayor] Ben Paris for introducing me to politics to begin with, and encouraging me to go out in the community and be me.”

Morgan also posted to Twitter about the news, drawing congratulations from Bully Ray: