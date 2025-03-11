wrestling / News
WWE News: Andrew Shulz Comments On Raw Segment With Logan Paul, American Made Lucha Masks On Sale
– Comedian Andrew Schulz appeared in a post-Raw video to comment on his interaction with Logan Paul on the show. As noted, AJ Styles made the save for Shulz after Paul took issue with a comment the comedian made and dragged Shulz to the ring. WWE posted a digital exclusive with Shulz as you can see below:
– WWE is now selling American Made luchador masks after
Chad Gable someone appeared in the mask and cost the LWO their match against the New Day on Raw. WWE Shop describes the mask as follows:
A mysterious masked man has joined American Made’s ranks and is a force to be reckoned with. Show that you believe in this new luchador by grabbing this Lucha Mask. The American Made graphics and red, white and blue colors give this Lucha Libre staple a fitting patriotic twist.
