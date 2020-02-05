WWE Announcement for Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher Signings, Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Comment

As we previously reported, WWE announced on Backstage last night that both Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher have signed with the company. They’ve also posted the announcement on WWE.com, which features both men at the Performance Center. The announcement reads:

Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher report to WWE Performance Center

The newest recruits to report to the WWE Performance Center include two highly touted in-ring competitors.

Timothy Thatcher is a world-renowned mat wrestler widely regarded as one of the toughest grapplers inside the squared circle, and has competed against the likes of Drew McIntyre, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, among others. Thatcher is a former EVOLVE Champion and WXW Unified World Champion. He’s also been a frequent tag team partner of NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER.

Kevin Kesar, better known as Killer Kross, is a towering competitor at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, and has a background in catch wrestling and sambo. Kesar has competed in India and Mexico, and was recognized as a rising star of the squared circle by the revered Cauliflower Alley Club in 2018.

