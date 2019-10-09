WWE To Make Announcement Involving Tyson Fury, Cain Velasquez, Brock Lesnar & Braun Strowman on Friday

– WWE looks to be announcing Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman in some capacity on Friday. The company sent out a press alert, as shared by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi on Twitter, that the company is set to make a “major announcement” featuring the four men at a media event on Friday at 12 PM PT in Las Vegas.

Fury vs. Strowman and Lesnar vs. Velasquez have been reportedly been planned for Crown Jewel, which takes place on October 31st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We’ll know for sure if that’s the case this Friday, it would seem.