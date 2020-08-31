wrestling / News
WWE Announces #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match & Qualifiers For Tonight’s Raw
August 31, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is set to determine the #1 contender for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw via a Triple Threat match. The company announced on Twitter minutes ago that there will be three qualifying matches to determine the #1 contender to McIntyre’s title, with the Triple Threat match taking place later in the night.
The matches are:
* Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio
BREAKING: The winners of these 3️⃣ matches on #WWERaw will compete in a #TripleThreat Match later tonight to determine @DMcIntyreWWE's #WWETitle challenger at #WWEClash!
🔴 @RealKeithLee vs. @HEELZiggler
🔴 @FightOwensFight vs. @RandyOrton
🔴 @reymysterio vs. @WWERollins
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona Says He Wasn’t Under Contract During Final Year In WWE
- Jeff Cobb Discusses His Negotiations With WWE Earlier This Year, His Tryout With The Company In 2014, Turning Down Tough Enough Offer
- Alexa Bliss Discusses What She Told Triple H To Get His Attention At Their First Meeting, Getting Directly Signed
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wasn’t Initially Interested In Signing The Undertaker From WCW, Begging Vince To Meet With Taker