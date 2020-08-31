wrestling / News

WWE Announces #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match & Qualifiers For Tonight’s Raw

August 31, 2020
WWE is set to determine the #1 contender for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship on tonight’s Raw via a Triple Threat match. The company announced on Twitter minutes ago that there will be three qualifying matches to determine the #1 contender to McIntyre’s title, with the Triple Threat match taking place later in the night.

The matches are:

* Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

