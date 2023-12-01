WWE Announces 21 New Live Events For Next Year, Includes NXT Vengeance Day

WWE has issued a press release announcing 21 new live events as part of their 2024 tour, including NXT Vengeance Day. That PPV event will be on February 4 in Clarksville, TN. Tickets for all 21 events go on sale December 8.

WWE® ANNOUNCES 21 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF 2024 TOUR Tickets For All Events Including NXT Vengeance Day On Sale Friday, December 8 STAMFORD, Conn., December 1, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including NXT Vengeance Day which takes place Sunday, Feb. 4 in Clarksville, Tenn., go on sale next Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local. The schedule includes: Sunday, February 4 – Corbin, Ky. – Road to WrestleMania – The Corbin Arena Sunday, February 4 – Clarksville, Tenn. – NXT Vengeance Day – F&M Bank Arena Saturday, March 2 – Palm Springs, Calif. – Road to WrestleMania – Acrisure Arena Sunday, March 3 – Bakersfield, Calif. – Road to WrestleMania – Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday, March 9 – Alexandria, La. – Road to WrestleMania – Rapides Coliseum Sunday, March 10 – Lafayette, La. – Road to WrestleMania – Cajundome Friday, March 15 – Memphis, Tenn. – SmackDown – FedExForum Saturday, March 16 – Augusta, Ga. – Road to WrestleMania – James Brown Arena Sunday, March 17 – North Charleston, S.C. – Road to WrestleMania – North Charleston Coliseum Monday, March 18 – Raleigh, N.C. – RAW – PNC Arena Saturday, March 23 – Springfield, Ill. – Road to WrestleMania – Bank of Springfield Center Sunday, March 24 – Rockford, Ill. – Road to WrestleMania – BMO Center Monday, March 25 – Chicago – RAW – Allstate Arena Friday, March 29 – Uncasville, Conn. – SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, March 30 – Manchester, N.H. – Road to WrestleMania – SNHU Arena Friday, April 19 – Pittsburgh – SmackDown – PPG Paints Arena Saturday, April 20 – Erie, Penn. – Saturday Night’s Main Event – Erie Insurance Arena Sunday, April 21 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. – Sunday Stunner – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Monday, April 22 – Columbus, Ohio – RAW – Schottenstein Center Friday, April 26 – Cincinnati, Ohio – SmackDown – Heritage Bank Center Monday, April 29 – Kansas City, Mo. – RAW – T-Mobile Center