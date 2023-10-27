WWE Announces 27 Live Events For 2024 Through March

WWE has announced twenty-seven live events for next year, running from the beginning of January all the way through March. Tickets go on sale on November 3 at 10 AM local time. The dates include:

* Friday, Jan. 5: Friday Night SmackDown – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

* Saturday, Jan. 6: SuperShow – Spokane, Wash. Spokane Arena

* Sunday, Jan. 7: SuperShow – Wenatchee, Wash. Town Toyota Center

* Monday, Jan. 8: Monday Night RAW – Portland, Ore. Moda Center

* Friday, Jan. 12: Friday Night SmackDown – Lincoln, Neb, Pinnacle Bank Arena

* Saturday, Jan. 13: SuperShow – Las Cruces, N.M., Pan American Center

* Sunday, Jan. 14: SuperShow – Rio Rancho, N.M. Rio Rancho Event Center

* Monday, Jan. 15: Monday Night RAW – North Little Rock, Ark. Simmons Bank Arena

* Friday, Jan. 19: Friday Night SmackDown – Atlanta, Ga. State Farm Arena

* Saturday, Jan. 20: SuperShow – Montgomery, Ala. Garrett Coliseum

* Sunday, Jan. 21: SuperShow – Jackson, Miss. Mississippi State Fair Coliseum

* Monday, Jan. 22: Monday Night RAW – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

* Friday, Jan. 26: Friday Night SmackDown – Miami, Kaseya Center

* Friday, Feb. 2: Friday Night SmackDown – Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena

* Saturday, Feb. 3: Road to WrestleMania – Knoxville, Tenn. Knoxville Civic Coliseum

* Monday, Feb. 5: Monday Night RAW – St. Louis, Enterprise Center

* Friday, Feb. 9: Friday Night SmackDown – Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center

* Monday, Feb. 12: Monday Night RAW – Lexington, Ky. Rupp Arena

* Friday, Feb. 16: Friday Night SmackDown – Salt Lake City Delta Center

* Saturday, Feb. 17: Road to WrestleMania – Oakland, Calif. Oakland Arena

* Sunday, Feb. 18: Road to WrestleMania – Fresno, Calif. Save Mart Center

* Monday, Feb. 19: Monday Night RAW – Anaheim, Calif. Honda Center

* Monday, Feb. 26: Monday Night RAW – San Jose, Calif. SAP Center

* Friday, March 1: Friday Night SmackDown – Glendale, Ariz. Desert Diamond Arena

* Monday, March 4: Monday Night RAW – San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

* Friday, March 8: Friday Night SmackDown – Dallas, American Airlines Center

* Wednesday, March 22: Friday Night SmackDown – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum