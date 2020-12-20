WWE Announces 8-Man Tag Match for TLC Kickoff Show

– WWE has announced a new matchup for the WWE TLC Kickoff Show tonight. It will be an eight-man tag team match featuring Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro. The Kickoff show will go live at 6:00 pm EST tonight. Here’s the full announcement:

Be sure to tune in to the WWE TLC Kickoff Show tonight for a huge Eight-Man Tag Team Match as Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis & Chad Gable face Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura!

Tensions are high between the eight Superstars, no more so than for Big E and Zayn. Big E crashed The Great Liberator’s presentation of the first-ever Sami Awards, taking home “Superstar of the Year” honors and leaving Zayn lying in pain and disarray.

Gable helped guide Otis to a victory over Nakamura in one-on-one action this past Friday night on SmackDown, gaining some retribution after The Artist & Cesaro mocked Otis’ recent Alpha Academy training.

Meanwhile, after being formally introduced by King Corbin as The Knights of the Lone Wolf and helping Corbin to victory recently, will Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake again play a role?

Don't miss this massive Eight-Man Tag Team Match tonight on the WWE TLC Kickoff Show at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Then catch WWE TLC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. ET, streaming on WWE Network!