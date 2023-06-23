wrestling / News

WWE Announces A New Match For Tonight’s Smackdown

June 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, with three Money in the Bank participants in a triple threat match. LA Knight will face Santos Escobar and Butch. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tag Team Title Unification Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (NXT Women’s)
* Bayley’s MITB Spot on the Line: Bayley vs. Shotzi
* Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin
* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch
* The Bloodline Civil War begins

