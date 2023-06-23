WWE Announces A New Match For Tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, with three Money in the Bank participants in a triple threat match. LA Knight will face Santos Escobar and Butch. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tag Team Title Unification Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (NXT Women’s)

* Bayley’s MITB Spot on the Line: Bayley vs. Shotzi

* Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch

* The Bloodline Civil War begins