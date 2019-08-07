WWE Announces Actor Zack Gottsagen As WrestleMania 36 ‘Special Guest’

– WWE has their first official “special guest” for WrestleMania 36 in The Peanut Butter Falcon star Zack Gottsagen. WWE, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon all took to Twitter to congratulate Gottsagen on the release of the film, which co-stars Shia LeBouf. They noted that he’s heading to WrestleMania, and in the video they retweeted from a Good Morning America appearance, Gottsagen got a gift basket from WWE that included the invite.

The movie stars Gottsagen as a man with Down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. Gottsagen is a longtime wrestling fan and Jake Roberts and Mick Foley appear in the film.