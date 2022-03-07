wrestling / News

WWE Announces AJ Styles Has ‘Severe Neck Contusion’ Following Attack From Edge On Raw

March 7, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
AJ Styles Edge WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Edge delivered a vicious assault to AJ Styles on last week’s edition of WWE Raw, and the company has announced an “injury” update for Styles. WWE revealed that Styles suffered a “severe neck contusion” following the attack and that it’s unknown how it’ll impact their WrestleMania 38 match.

Here’s the full release from WWE on Styles’ status:

Following Edge’s vicious assault on last week’s Raw, and as a result of consecutive Con-Chair-Tos, it has been determined that AJ Styles has suffered a severe neck contusion. At this time, it is unclear how the injury will affect The Phenomenal One on his Road to WrestleMania, where he is slated to battle The Rated-R Superstar.

