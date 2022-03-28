WWE Announces and Deletes Match Announcement For RAW, Ronda Rousey Says She Won’t Be There

In a post on their Facebook page, WWE announced a big tag team match for tonight’s episode of RAW, but later deleted the post. Fightful reports that WWE had announced a match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, that no longer appears to be happening.

During a live stream on her own Facebook, Rousey said that she will not be at RAW tonight.

She said: “I’m not going to be at Raw tomorrow. I think that’s like a mistake or something. if I was going to be at Raw tomorrow, I wouldn’t be here today.”