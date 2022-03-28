wrestling / News
WWE Announces and Deletes Match Announcement For RAW, Ronda Rousey Says She Won’t Be There
March 28, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on their Facebook page, WWE announced a big tag team match for tonight’s episode of RAW, but later deleted the post. Fightful reports that WWE had announced a match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, that no longer appears to be happening.
During a live stream on her own Facebook, Rousey said that she will not be at RAW tonight.
She said: “I’m not going to be at Raw tomorrow. I think that’s like a mistake or something. if I was going to be at Raw tomorrow, I wouldn’t be here today.”
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says Brock Lesnar Is ‘A Real Pro’ and ‘The Opposite of Goldberg’
- The Undertaker On How His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Came Together, Expectations For His HOF Speech
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More
- Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement: ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’