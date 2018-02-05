wrestling / News
WWE Announces Another Match For Tonight’s Raw
February 5, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. Asuka will take on Bayley on the show. Bayley commented on the announcement, as you can see below.
The match joins the previously-announced matches of:
* John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman
* RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan
* Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
.@WWEAsuka once told me that I don’t have what it takes. Tonight I will not only prove her wrong, but will end her streak as well. #RAW
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 5, 2018