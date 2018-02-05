WWE Announces Another Match For Tonight’s Raw

– WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. Asuka will take on Bayley on the show. Bayley commented on the announcement, as you can see below.

The match joins the previously-announced matches of:

* John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

* Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt